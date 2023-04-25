(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired veteran Bank of America Corp. automotive banker Stefan Burgstaller for a top European dealmaking role, filling the ranks after several recent departures.

Burgstaller will become vice chair of investment banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at JPMorgan, according to people familiar with the matter. He’s set to join the Wall Street bank in the summer, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The banker was an automotive research analyst for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. until 2018, when he joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s investment banking operations covering carmakers.

JPMorgan has recently lost several senior bankers including automotive specialist Christian Kames, who joined Lazard Ltd. earlier this year. Other departures include German investment banking co-head Tobias Heilmaier and Switzerland investment banking head Nick Bossart.

Representatives for JPMorgan and Bank of America declined to comment.

