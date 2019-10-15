JPMorgan posts trading surge, surprise jump in banking fees

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s traders and investment bankers emerged from a messy third quarter with a few surprise wins.

Fixed-income trading jumped 25 per cent and investment-banking fees posted an unexpected increase, the company said Tuesday in a statement. That led the corporate and investment bank division to its best third quarter in three years.

JPMorgan seized on some late-quarter volatility in fixed-income markets, pushing trading revenue higher than what Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon had forecast just a few weeks earlier.

And even as global trade tensions weighed on cross-border dealmaking and companies from WeWork to Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shelved plans for initial public offerings, JPMorgan managed a nine-per-cent increase in banking fees on the strength of debt and equity underwriting.

Shares of the company rose 1.8 per cent in early New York trading at 7:09 a.m. They’ve jumped 19 per cent this year.

Dimon tempered expectations for trading revenue last month, saying he wasn’t “jumping for joy” at the prospect of a 10-per-cent jump in the metric because the gain is compared with a weak third quarter in 2018. The actual increase was 14 per cent.

Repo rates surged late last month, providing an opportunity for banks to profit from the swings that left hedge funds and broker-dealers scrambling for cash.

Wall Street trading desks have been struggling to revamp their businesses as a shift to passive investing, struggles among hedge funds and moves to cheaper electronic trading have made banks’ securities units less profitable. The five biggest U.S. banks saw a collective US$5-billion drop in trading revenue in the first half of the year.

JPMorgan has been investing heavily in technology to transform its trading desks even as revenue across Wall Street has decreased.