(Bloomberg) -- J.P. Morgan Private Bank has appointed former Federal Reserve Bank of New York trader and analyst Samuel Zief as head of foreign-exchange strategy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Zief started at the firm’s New York office in July and moved to London this week for the role, according to Jason Lobo, J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s head of communications for EMEA.

“He’ll be helping the desk develop wealth-management strategies for clients in Europe and the Middle East,” Lobo said in an e-mailed response to questions. “This is a new position on the FX desk.”

Prior to his role at the Fed, Zief worked at the U.S. Treasury and Institute of International Finance, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined the New York Fed in 2013, the profile shows.

