(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of China for its private bank Grace Lin is retiring from the bank after 8 years at the US lender.

Lin will remain in the role until mid-year and her replacement will be announced “in due course,” a spokesperson at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Hong Kong said.

JPMorgan last year rejigged its top leadership at the private bank in Asia, naming Harshika Patel as its the new chief executive officer of the region to replace Kam Shing Kwang, who became chairwoman of North Asia.

The lender is also making broader overall changes to its leadership overseeing China as the country is facing increasing economic woes with global firm scaling down operations. JPMorgan is weighing naming new China chiefs, to fill the vacancy left by Mark Leung, who resigned as China CEO last month.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.