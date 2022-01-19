(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is raising the pay for its junior bankers. Again.

The U.S. lender is increasing pay for first-year investment banking analysts to $110,000, up from $100,000, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bank is raising second-year analyst pay to $125,000 and third year pay to $135,000. Salaries in the markets unit will also see similar jumps.

The raises will apply internationally and pay for associates will also be increased, the person said. A spokesman for JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Financial News reported the news earlier.

The jump comes after news that Citigroup Inc. is increasing pay for junior investment bankers in the U.S. after their division posted its best performance on record last year, Bloomberg reported last week. It increased base salaries for first-year analysts to $110,000, while those in their second and third years will now receive $125,000.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.