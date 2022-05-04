(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. hired Chetan Singh as co-head of its financial institutions group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Singh will rejoin the bank in June from British insurer Aviva Plc, where he helped oversee a large disposal program and later led the annuities and equity release business, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. He was previously responsible for JPMorgan’s business advising financial institutions in Southeast Asia and India.

JPMorgan also appointed Jeremy Capstick as global co-head of market infrastructure together with Howard Chen, the memo shows.

Advising financial institutions is lucrative business for investment banks due to their ongoing funding needs. Stock exchanges and insurers also bring the possibility of megamergers as the sectors increasingly consolidate, though the prospect of large cross-border banking mergers in Europe has remained a pipe dream so far.

