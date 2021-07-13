JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s investment bankers posted their best quarter ever as a record first half in dealmaking bolstered the bottom line.

Fees from advising on mergers and underwriting stocks and bonds soared 25 per cent in the second quarter, smashing analysts’ estimates and boosting net income to US$11.9 billion. The results mirrored similar gains at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which said its investment-banking revenue jumped 36 per cent, also topping estimates.

The reports mark the banking industry’s first look into the economic reopening in the U.S. made possible by widespread vaccinations in recent months. Pandemic-induced volatility led to a string of banner quarters on Wall Street trading desks, and while that boom is quieter now, mergers and acquisitions surged in the first six months of 2021.

JPMorgan released US$3 billion in reserves it had previously set aside for bad loans, almost twice as much as analysts had predicted. While much of that went straight to the bottom line, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon downplayed the benefit.

“This quarter we once again benefited from a significant reserve release as the environment continues to improve, but as we have said before, we do not consider these core or recurring profits,” Dimon said Tuesday in a statement.

Adam Crisafulli, an analyst at Vital Knowledge, called the results a “mild disappointment” because the gains relied on investment banking and credit, trends he said were not sustainable.

JPMorgan shares, up 23 per cent this year, fell 0.7 per cent to US$156.84 at 9:39 a.m. in New York.

The bank’s non-interest expenses rose 4 per cent from a year earlier, more than analysts expected, and the bank said it plans to spend US$1 billion more than its previous guidance.

Compensation was responsible for some of that increase. “We’re going to be competitive in comp no matter what it takes,” Dimon said on a call with analysts.

Loan growth remained elusive, with consumers and businesses still flush with stimulus cash and not yet demanding more financing. JPMorgan’s total loans were flat from a year ago, with loans in the consumer and commercial divisions both down. Executives across the banking industry have cited weak loan demand -- usually a bad sign for banks -- as evidence that consumers and companies are emerging from lockdown with their finances in order.

“We are quite optimistic that the current spend trends will convert into resumption of loan growth through the end of this year and into next,” Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said on the conference call. “While we wait, the exceptionally low level of net charge-offs provides a substantial offset.”

The firm reported US$3.57 billion in investment-banking fees, topping analysts’ expectation of US$3.1 billion. M&A advisory fees rose 52 per cent to US$916 million. Debt underwriting was up 26 per cent to US$1.6 billion and equity underwriting gained 9 per cent to US$1.1 billion.

The bank’s traders generated US$6.8 billion of revenue in the quarter, down 30 per cent from a year earlier but above the US$6.4 billion analysts expected.

Tuesday also marks Barnum’s first earnings report as chief financial officer. He was named to the post in May as part of JPMorgan’s biggest leadership shakeup in years.