(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan’s Philip Camporeale says those Treasury bill investors happily collecting their 5% return need to wake up.

“They’re sitting there in the three-month bill at five-plus percent and they’re saying, ‘I’m safe here,’” the portfolio manager for multi-asset solutions at JPMorgan Asset Management Inc. told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a balanced fund is up 10% in the first six months of this year, so T-bill investors’ “opportunity costs just went up,” he said.

Whereas, three-month US Treasury bills currently yield above 5.2%, an unexpected stock market rally has pushed the S&P 500 up more than 15% in 2023, while a proxy for the bond market, the Bloomberg US Aggregated Bond Index, has returned 1.1% so far this year.

His reasoning is based on the firm’s forecast for the US economy likely avoiding a recession, with the Federal Reserve engineering a so-called soft landing after raising rates for more than a year to arrest inflation before pausing at its June policy meeting.

“It was a foregone conclusion there would be a recession this year,” he said. “We have dropped our recession probability from 40% in March to 25% now. We are pretty highly convicted that we’re in the midst of a soft landing.”

“I’m not saying get out of cash and go into equities,” Camporeale said. “When you’re making a bet on a balanced, diversified portfolio, which has worked over so many years, you’re not making a bet on stocks or bonds. You’re making a bet on the relationship of those two asset classes which was absolutely inverted last year.”

--With assistance from Jonathan Ferro and Tom Keene.

