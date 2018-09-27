(Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon doesn’t see the gender imbalance at the top of corporate America getting fixed soon.

It will probably take 10 or 15 years before a wave of female chief executive officers meaningfully improves the ratio, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s CEO said at a New York Times event focused on female leadership.

There are 25 female CEOs running S&P 500 companies, according to Catalyst, a nonprofit that advocates for women in the workplace. The number will go down to 24 when Indra Nooyi leaves her position at PepsiCo Inc., taking the ratio below 5 percent. Dimon said it will likely take at least another decade for women to make up 10 percent to 15 percent of CEOs.

Dimon highlighted the progress his bank has made on promoting women, noting that “a lot” of the candidates to be his successor are female. Still, he acknowledged that it’s a “big issue” that just 30 percent of the firm’s vice presidents are women, and said he’s looking to add another woman to the bank’s board, where 10 of the 12 members are men.

