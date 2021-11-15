(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon skipped Hong Kong’s stringent quarantine in his first visit to Asia in two and a half years, saying it was time to reconnect with a region that has been growing rapidly.

Dimon arrived Hong Kong on Monday for a 32-hour visit after being granted an exemption from the city’s Covid quarantine rules. His itinerary will bring him to London next.

In a meeting with reporters, Dimon said he was “not swayed by geopolitical winds” after he arrived in Hong Kong.

It’s “very important” to spend time in Hong Kong, he said. “I would have come earlier,” he said, adding “it is very important for me to see our people.”

