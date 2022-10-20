(Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon, the chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., will discuss bank taxes and the UK’s plans to boost the finance sector’s competitiveness in a telephone call next week with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

The call comes after mounting concerns among banks that the Treasury may be planning to impose taxes on banks that could reach more than 30% as part of efforts by the UK government to fill its funding black hole.

Hunt has said he would raise corporation tax to 25% from April. Banks are also paying an 8% surcharge on their profits. Unless Hunt reduces the surcharge, lenders will be taxed at 33%, up from 27% now, a level that is much higher than other financial centers such as New York or Frankfurt.

JPMorgan is one of the biggest overseas banks in the UK, with 19,000 employees. Its European investment banking headquarters is in London and it has a substantial operation in Bournemouth. Last year it launched a digital bank in the UK, Chase, and bought the British online wealth manager Nutmeg.

Dimon’s call with Hunt is due to be scheduled for next week, according to people familiar with the matter who did not want to be identified. The JPMorgan boss has long sought introductory calls and meetings with previous British chancellors, including Hunt’s shortlived predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

Hunt has stirred concerns among banks by saying nothing “is off the table” and that he was not opposed to windfall taxes. When bankers asked the Treasury what would happen to the surcharge given that corporation tax is due to rise, they received no guidance, according to people familiar with the matter.

Domestic and international banks based in the UK pay the surcharge on their profits. Large lenders also pay a levy on their balance sheets. Over the summer, there had been hopes that Liz Truss’s government would cut the surcharge and the levy as part of their plan to boost the City of London. Truss resigned Thursday amid spiralling conflict within the ruling Conservative Party.

When the Treasury last looked at bank taxes in October 2021 it set a combined rate of 28%, made up of corporation tax and a reduced surcharge. That level would help ensure the sector remains “internationally competitive,” the Treasury said at the time.

Read More: City of London Tries to Divert Hunt From Tax Raid on Banks

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.