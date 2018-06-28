(Bloomberg) -- The recent strength in Treasuries will give way as investors refocus on U.S. economic growth that’s strong enough to withstand tighter monetary policy, putting a focus on trade issues to one side, according to JPMorgan Asset Management.

“What we’re seeing with Treasuries is a classic flight to quality rally -- it looks overdone,” said Nicholas Gartside, the chief investment officer for international fixed income at the firm, which oversees about $1.7 trillion. “When you look at the U.S. economy, it is going gangbusters right now.”

Escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China this month have contributed to demand for safer assets, pushing the yield on 10-year Treasuries down to 2.83 percent. It’s just a “matter of time” before that reverses and yields retest 3 percent as economic data confirms a robust U.S. expansion, he said.

That’s in direct contrast to the view of Morgan Stanley’s head of interest-rate strategy Matthew Hornbach who says yields already hit a peak in May and will be constrained by brewing trade tensions and a stronger greenback. The debate has heated up in the $15 trillion Treasuries market with Franklin Templeton suggesting yields are headed toward 4 percent and Pacific Investment Management Co. targeting a 3 percent to 3.5 percent range for the rest of the year.

Not so, says Gartside, who believes investors will ultimately become “desensitized” to trade talk and refocus on solid economic data.

“The Fed have ample reasons to hike another two times this year and they should be doing at least two or three next year,” he said in a Bloomberg TV interview in Hong Kong on Thursday. “The reality is the U.S. can cope with much higher rates and the Fed have telegraphed that they would be silly not to follow through with those rate hikes now.”

Others disagree. Vanguard Group cut its forecast on 10-year yields saying the Fed may need to pause its hiking cycle in part due to clashes on trade. The firm lowered its “fair value” estimate to 2.5 percent to 3 percent from more than 3 percent previously, Vanguard’s chief economist and head of investment strategy Joseph Davis said in a separate Bloomberg TV interview.

