(Bloomberg) -- Ee Ching Tay, the head of Southeast Asia mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co., is leaving the bank after about a decade, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Tay, a Singapore-based managing director at JPMorgan, tendered her resignation last week and is now on gardening leave, according to the people. She is set to join Barclays Plc as head of Southeast Asia banking and will start around the middle of the year, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Representatives from Barclays and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Tay, who holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, has over 20 years of investment banking and private equity experience in the U.S. and Asia, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before joining JPMorgan in 2011, she was an executive director on UBS Group AG’s M&A team in New York. Tay has also worked at Warburg Pincus and Standard Chartered Plc.

The banker is at least the second senior executive in Singapore to leave JPMorgan recently. Timothy Wee, head of Southeast Asia equity capital markets, left after serving more than seven years at the U.S. bank to pursue an entrepreneurial role related to the new economy industry, Bloomberg News reported last month.

