(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Ryan Holsheimer, head of cash equity & equity distribution for Asia-Pacific, is leaving the firm, adding to a string of senior departures and relocations from Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the move.

Holsheimer will return to Australia to rejoin his family, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because they’re not allowed to speak in public. He will be succeeded by Sara Perring, currently the head of cash equity distribution in Japan, who will relocate to Hong Kong, the person said. A spokeswoman for the New York-based bank declined to provide an immediate comment. Holsheimer also declined to comment.

The lender has also shifted a number of other managing directors from Hong Kong in the past six months, primarily to Europe. The personnel moves span across equities, trading and investment banking, with some taking a step up to oversee a bigger region, the people said.

Hong Kong’s financial community is in the midst of an upheaval as the city’s pursuit of zero-Covid over the past two years has strained operations and damped the once bustling city. Business groups have warned that Hong Kong is facing an exodus of foreign talent because of strict quarantine policies that make travel in and out of the financial hub a near impossibility for deal makers. The city is now tightening up further to halt its biggest outbreak since the pandemic began, triggering almost 28,000 people to leave the city in the third week of February.

Other moves out of Hong Kong at JPMorgan include Lionel Pernet, former head of insurance investment banking in Asia-Pacific, who relocated to London a couple of weeks ago for a similar job in the EMEA region. Asia-Pacific head of cash trading Borja Rodriguez-Cano started in London in September to oversee the same business for Europe, Middle East and Africa. James Kibble, former head of Asia ex-Japan sales trading, moved to Sydney to become head of APAC blocks & special situations in July.

Francesco Lavatelli, the region’s former head of equity capital markets, is transferring to London to become global head of corporate equity derivatives. Tim Hogan, head of government affairs in the region, is moving back to the U.S. next month to take a global position at Pfizer Inc., one of the people said.

It’s unclear whether the positions have been replaced in Hong Kong.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon in November was given an exemption from the city’s strict quarantine rules in his first visit to Asia in two and a half years. While in Hong Kong he said the city’s restrictions were making it harder for the Wall Street bank to retain talent.

Citigroup Inc. is also moving half a dozen senior equities staff from Hong Kong to Singapore and other markets, people familiar said last week. While the number of relocations from Hong Kong is tiny compared with overall staffing in the city, the latest moves represent some of the biggest shifts of senior executives out of Hong Kong seen in years.

Due to its proximity to China, banks are still keeping sizable operations in Hong Kong and in some cases building up. Citigroup has increased its staff in Hong Kong by more than 300 in the past 12 months, one-third of which was recruited or transferred from overseas, a spokesman said last week. Bank of America Corp. has boosted its client-facing roles in Hong Kong by about 10% in the past 12 months, a person with knowledge of the matter said last month.

Hong Kong is now planning a testing blitz of the entire city, deploying a tactic used to root out Covid-19 on the mainland as the financial hub struggles to get control over its most challenging outbreak of the pandemic. While other parts of the world start to live alongside Covid, Hong Kong and China is continuing to pursue elimination, close borders and impose lengthy mandatory quarantines rules.

