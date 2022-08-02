(Bloomberg) -- The outlook for US stocks is improving for the second half of the year on attractive valuations and as the peak in investor hawkishness has likely passed, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.

The rate at which equity multiples have contracted exceeds the typical compression seen during prior recessions, the strategists said in a note, reiterating their view that S&P 500 valuations look better than fairly valued given the presence of higher quality companies in the index.

“Although the activity outlook remains challenging, we believe that the risk-reward for equities is looking more attractive as we move through the second half,” strategists led by Marko Kolanovic wrote in a note dated Aug. 1. “The phase of bad data being interpreted as good is gaining traction, while the call of peak Federal Reserve hawkishness, peak yields and peak inflation is playing out.”

Kolanovic, voted the No. 1 equity-linked strategist in last year’s Institutional Investor survey, has been one of Wall Street’s staunchest bulls, sticking to calls for risky assets all year despite the sharp selloff in stock markets in the first half. The strategist said in the note that he expects stocks to be “meaningfully higher” by the end of the year despite lower growth and earnings forecasts.

His view stands in contrast to that of strategists at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp., who expect sharp downgrades in corporate earnings estimates to add pressure on stocks in the next few months. Morgan Stanley’s Wilson -- one of Wall Street’s biggest bears -- said on Monday that although earnings estimates have started to decline, the bulk of the corporate downgrades will come through only in the fourth quarter.

Kolanovic argues that investor expectations are likely to be reset with regards to the Fed’s policy as well as company earnings. The S&P 500 had its best monthly gain in July since November 2020 as weaker economic data raised bets that the central bank will slow the pace of interest rate hikes, with signs of a better-than-feared second-quarter earnings season also lifting risk demand.

“Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already anticipated/priced in,” said Kolanovic.

While calls of a looming US recession are also growing after data showed gross domestic product shrank by more than expected in the second quarter, the JPMorgan strategists said they still expect the country to avoid an economic contraction.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.