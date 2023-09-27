(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic is sticking to his downbeat view on stocks even as the S&P 500 slides close to his year-end target, vindicating the strategist after he was caught offsides by the 2022 bear market and the rally earlier this year.

Kolanovic, the bank’s chief market strategist, said Wednesday in a note to clients that he expects heightened volatility for equity markets. He said a streak of calm in the Cboe Volatility Index — or VIX — during a rally this past summer was a “technical aberration” that didn’t reflect macroeconomic fundamentals.

The strategist said he sees more volatility returning to the stock market as the Federal Reserve’s elevated interest rates cast uncertainty over the direction of the US economy. He anticipates that will prompt a pullback by investors, making stocks an unattractive alternative to cash.

“This will likely remain the case as long as interest rates remain in deeply restrictive territory and the overhang of geopolitical risks persists,” he said.

Kolanovic was one of Wall Street’s biggest optimists during the 2022 market selloff but has since reversed his view, cutting his equity allocation in mid-December, January, March and May due to a deteriorating economic outlook this year.

The strategist’s bearish view failed to materialize in the first half of 2023 as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 16%.

But a recent pullback in US stocks has brought the benchmark closer to his year-end target of 4,200, with investors showing concern over the risks posed by high interest rates as the Fed signals it’s likely to keep policy tight well into next year. The gauge was trading around 4,260 Wednesday afternoon but remains up more than 10% this year.

“With our price target reached, what’s next?,” Kolanovic wrote. “Interest rates — history doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes with 2008.”

While balance sheets and leverage in real estate markets and the financial industry were higher going into the 2008 financial crisis, investors should “carefully monitor the propagation of the interest rates shock across markets and different segments of the economy,” Kolanovic warned.

