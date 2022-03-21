(Bloomberg) -- War may slow the world’s economy, but Bob Michele is snapping up junk bonds and high-grade credits anyway because depressed valuations have become irresistibly low.

The chief investment officer of J.P. Morgan Asset Management said in an interview that the market is already reflecting a lot of the bad news about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the rising cost of living.

“We seem to have got a year of repricing in just a few months. Simply put, current valuations were too compelling to ignore,” Michele said. “There is still reasonable risk, but it does feel as though a lot is already in the price.”

Yields on junk bonds have surged as much 200 basis points this year, while those for investment-grade debt are about 130 basis points higher.

Michele’s stance is risk-on while favoring short duration as policy makers raise rates to combat the worst inflation in four decades. JPMAM slashed the probability of above-trend growth to 50% from around 80% and raised the risk of a recession to 15% from 5% previously. The revision was prompted primarily by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has raised commodity prices and stoked fears that inflation will get much worse.

Prior to the invasion, there were already significant supply-chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and rapidly rising prices for goods and services that followed the re-opening of the economy after the pandemic. These will be exacerbated by the growing list of sanctions on Russia, he said.

Inflation Looms

The most recent oil spike to above $100 a barrel has yet to be fully reflected in the consumer price index. The Federal Reserve last week raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 to combat inflation, with the market now pricing in six more increases for this year.

Yet Michele reckons there is still enough demand to overcome the economic constraints. His discussions with companies suggested they still expect to be able to pass on some of their increased costs to consumers. More fiscal stimulus may be coming to address the energy transition, defense spending and the refugee crisis, he said.

“We had to acknowledge that the combination of a commodity price shock and central bank policy tightening presented a significant headwind for the global economy,” Michele said. “But we still think there is still enough growth to handle inflation.”

Michele favors European banks despite the sector’s exposure to the Russian conflict, citing healthy balance sheets that would enable lenders to withstand defaults and writedowns on any Russian debt they hold.

“There is still reasonable risk. The war could escalate, creating knock-on effects on other industries, but it does feel as though the market has priced in a lot of bad news,” he said. “Will we be a couple of weeks early? Maybe. Will we be a couple of quarters early? I don’t think so. There are a lot of people looking to re-invest their cash.”

