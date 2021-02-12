(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Co-President Daniel Pinto said that client demand isn’t there yet on Bitcoin, but he’s certain that’ll change at some point.

“If over time an asset class develops that is going to be used by different asset managers and investors, we will have to be involved,” Pinto said in an interview with CNBC. “The demand isn’t there yet, but I’m sure it will be at some point.”

Pinto signaled in a recent staff meeting that he’s open-minded about Bitcoin, CNBC said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

