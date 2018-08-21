(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s plan for a new digital-investing service drove shares of discount brokerages lower after a report said it includes access to free trades and equity research.

The bank’s You Invest service, which goes live next week, offers 100 free trades in the first year to anyone who downloads the app or uses the website, CNBC said Tuesday, citing company officials. About 47 million customers who already use the New York-based company’s app or website will have access to the service, according to CNBC.

Discount broker TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. fell 5 percent and Charles Schwab Corp. lost 3.8 percent in early trading after the report, which said members of JPMorgan’s Private Client service will get unlimited trades. It said JPMorgan might offer more incentives for moving money from other companies.

JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting comment. The bank told clients earlier this month it plans to exit its brokerage business for non-U.S. retail investors, people briefed on the matter said.

Brokerage fees have been tumbling in response to intensifying competition in the industry. Fidelity Investments cut fees to zero on two new index funds this month. The idea is to attract clients to more profitable businesses such as financial advice and higher-priced investments. TD Ameritrade Chief Executive Officer Tim Hockey said in January he was “quite comfortable” with the company’s pricing and didn’t feel pressure to lower fees.

