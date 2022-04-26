(Bloomberg) -- Novan Amirudin, head of Southeast Asia equity capital markets at JPMorgan Chase & Co., is leaving after serving more than 15 years at the U.S. bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Novan, who is also head of Malaysia investment banking at JPMorgan, tendered his resignation this week, said the people. He has started his gardening leave, one of the people said, who asked not to be named as the information is private.

Novan has worked in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia since he joined JPMorgan, according to his LinkedIn profile. He became head of ECM at the start of this year, filling a position left vacant by Timothy Wee, who left the bank in 2021. Prior to joining JPMorgan, Novan was with accounting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP in Kuala Lumpur.

A representative for JPMorgan declined to comment.

Novan, 42, is the second equity capital markets executive leaving JPMorgan this year. Chua Hui Yin left to join Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Singapore to cover corporate finance and execution, Bloomberg News reported last week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.