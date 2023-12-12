(Bloomberg) -- One of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s most senior metals traders has quit to join Gunvor Group Ltd., a key departure after the US lender scaled back its base-metals business in the wake of last year’s nickel crisis.

Aluminum specialist George Donoghue recently quit JPMorgan after over a decade and is set for a role at energy trading house Gunvor, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

JPMorgan has long been Wall Street’s biggest player in metals, but Bloomberg reported earlier this year that the bank had been retreating — cutting dozens of clients and slashing bonuses — after featuring prominently in the crisis on the London Metal Exchange.

It’s also another example of top metals trading talent leaving the biggest banks for physical trading houses. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s global head of physical metals quit to join former colleagues at Javelin Global Commodities earlier this year.

For Gunvor, the hire comes as the energy trader re-enters the metals business after abandoning a previous foray in 2016. Bloomberg reported in September that Gunvor had appointed Ivan Petev — another JPMorgan alumnus — to lead the division as part of efforts to gain exposure to the clean-energy shift.

“If you’re going to try to be part of the energy transition, you need to have an idea about metals,” Gunvor’s billionaire co-founder and chief executive officer, Torbjörn Törnqvist, said in an interview in October. “Are we going to buy mines? No. Could we get some offtakes from mines? Yes.”

Donoghue confirmed he had resigned from JPMorgan, declining to comment further.

