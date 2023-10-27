(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s longest-maturity lira bonds are already offering record-high yields, and JPMorgan says it’ll wait to see them go higher before it considers buying.

“Bond yields continue to march higher, but we think further adjustment is needed to turn bullish,” JPMorgan strategists including Jonny Goulden said in a report on Friday. The strategists said they see fair value of the 10-year lira notes at around 35.7% and will “stay sidelined” until they hit that level.

Turkey’s 10-year lira bond index traded above 29% on Friday, the highest level since the 10-year notes were introduced in 2010. Yields have risen sharply since the central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 500 basis points on Thursday and then announced more normalization steps to ease regulations in the bond market.

Those regulations had artificially suppressed yields on government debt for years and effectively killed the lira bond market as investors exited, refusing to buy them at inflated prices. Market rates also faced distortions as banks were pushed to offer cheaper commercial loans and to deter their customers from holding foreign currencies.

Policymakers in Ankara have begun gradually unwinding those limits, part of an effort to convince foreign investors to reinvest in the country’s assets. The central bank scrapped rules on Friday that had forced banks to buy government bonds as a penalty for lending at interest rates above certain limits or for falling short of targets for business loans.

Read More: Turkey Winds Down Forced Government Bond-Buying for Banks (1)

JPMorgan said it was maintaining its overweight call on the lira as “risk/reward has shifted towards outright lira longs,” according to the report. “Authorities have incentives not to allow further USDTRY upside to add fuel to inflation. At the same time our previous analysis suggests lira is cheap and competitive so additional devaluation is not needed”.

In a separate note, Citi strategists underlined the impact of reducing government intervention in the bond market.

“The intervention in secondary markets for fixed-rate bonds directly from the CBT has ceased, which is putting upward pressure on yields, especially in the back-end,” they said.

The Turkish lira was trading 0.1% weaker at 28.1875 per dollar as of 5:25 p.m. in Istanbul. The yield on 2-year lira notes jumped to 34.6%.

(Updates with market figures. A previous version corrected attribution of the final comment to Citi strategists.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.