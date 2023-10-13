(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. said proposals aimed at tightening regulation of the banking industry will increase its required capital by $50 billion, a level the biggest US bank deemed ‘unwarranted’.

Under the plans US regulators unveiled in July, the bank’s risk-weighted assets will increase by 30%, or $500 billion, it said in an earnings presentation which devoted two slides to the matter. The proposed rules would increase the required capital for operational risk by $30 billion, it said.

“JPM disagrees with the cost-benefit analysis and believes that increases of this magnitude are unwarranted,” the bank said in the third-quarter earnings presentation. It also said that the 19% increase to capital for the largest banks cited by regulators as part of the Basel III changes “does not tell the full story.”

US regulators’ long-awaited plans would require banks to set aside more capital, tied to an international overhaul that began in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon in September called a key calculation in the new plans “asinine.” The measures will make certain activities such as mortgages and small-business lending harder for banks, he has repeatedly said.

If enacted, the new rules would take years to fully implement. JPMorgan’s $242 billion of capital at the end of September is well above the $200 billion it says it currently is required to hold, and indicates it could easily reach the $250 billion requirement it estimated. But the increase would likely limit how much the bank can hand to shareholders in dividends and buybacks.

Under the proposals, banks with at least $100 billion in assets would have to boost the amount of capital set aside by an estimated 16%. The eight largest banks face about a 19% increase, with lenders between $100 billion and $250 billion in assets seeing as little as 5% more.

