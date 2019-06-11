JPMorgan Says Beyond Meat Now ‘Overweight’ After 572% Surge

(Bloomberg) -- After a 572% gain in Beyond Meat Inc. shares since its May 1 initial public offering, one of the last bulls among the fake-meat company’s underwriters is throwing in the towel, sending shares lower pre-market Tuesday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Ken Goldman cut his recommendation on the stock to neutral from overweight, saying it’s now too expensive, with a $10 billion enterprise value that’s 27 times estimated 2020 sales. The two-day frenzy that lifted the stock 69% from Thursday’s close through yesterday’s close was too much, said the analyst.

“This downgrade is purely a valuation call,” JPMorgan’s Goldman wrote. “With a valuation this elevated, any hiccup in performance -- real or perceived -- could lead to a meaningful correction in the share price.”

Risks to the stock price include the El Segundo, California-based company’s increasingly aggressive competitors and the end of the lockup period in October, he said. The stock now has one buy rating, eight holds and no sells among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The stock fell 6.6% to $156.98 per share at 6:31 a.m. in New York. JPMorgan carries a price target of $121, while the average price target of $94 implies a 44% downside from Monday’s closing price.

(Updates pre-market trading in the first, fifth paragraph.)

--With assistance from Gaurav Panchal.

To contact the reporter on this story: Phil Serafino in Paris at pserafino@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Courtney Dentch at cdentch1@bloomberg.net, Beth Mellor, Jon Menon

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.