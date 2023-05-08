(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers representing JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a lawsuit accusing it of benefiting from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking accused an attorney for an Epstein victim of “gamesmanship” in trying to disqualify the bank’s legal team from the case at the 11th hour.

WilmerHale said the motion to disqualify the firm from acting for JPMorgan in the proposed class action was “improper,” “nonsensical” and “lacks merit.” Bradley Edwards, a lawyer representing the Jane Doe victim suing the bank, asked a federal judge on May 4 to exclude WilmerHale from the case over an alleged conflict of interest.

“Mr. Edwards’ efforts to remove an adversary from the case at this advanced stage based on a non-existing conflict would cause JPMC severe hardship and prejudice by denying JPMC its counsel of choice,” WilmerHale wrote in a response filed Monday.

Epstein Victim Seeks to Disqualify JPMorgan Defense Lawyers

Edwards argued WilmerHale had a conflict because it previously represented ECPAT-USA, an anti-trafficking policy group that filed an amicus brief on behalf of Epstein victim Courtney Wild, who sued Epstein in federal court in Florida. Wild sued to set aside an agreement that immunized Epstein from federal prosecution.

WilmerHale denied the conflict, arguing that no former or current client had sought its disqualification for the current litigation and that Wild was never a client anyway. The firm said the motion “smacks of gamesmanship.”

WilmerHale and Edwards are sparring in lengthy litigation over the financial services JPMorgan provided Epstein between 1998 and 2013, before the bank dropped him as a client. Doe argues the bank knew or had a reckless disregard for the fact Epstein was using his bank accounts to aid his sex trafficking operation.

Another Epstein victim, also identified as Jane Doe, is suing Deutsche Bank AG, which counted Epstein as a client between 2013 and 2018.

The cases are Jane Doe 1 v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, 22-cv-10019; Jane Doe 1 v. Deutsche Bank, 22-cv-10018, and USVI v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, 22-cv-10904-UA, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

