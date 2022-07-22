(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s plan to freeze foreign-bond payments is set to gain approval from bondholders, some of whom suggested Kyiv start restructuring earlier, the lead banker advising the sovereign said.

The war-torn nation, which on Wednesday asked for debt restructuring consents, is in a unique position due to the goodwill and public sympathy it has built up since Russia’s invasion, according to Stefan Weiler from JPMorgan Chase & Co., the sole solicitation agent for the government.

The chances of Ukraine winning backing from bondholders are “high,” especially after key government creditors in the Paris Club agreed for the sovereign to suspend debt payments, he said in an interview.

“We have a group of private creditors with large holdings supporting the transaction,” said Weiler, the head of debt capital markets for central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the US bank. “In fact, many investors were puzzled why Ukraine continued to pay in light of the war.”

Ukraine’s Finance Ministry has said it “received explicit indications of support” for the plan from some of its biggest debt holders, including BlackRock Inc., Fidelity International, Amia Capital LLP and Gemsstock Ltd.

Below are excerpts from Weiler’s comments:

What is the next step?

There are two separate consents out there for the bonds and GDP warrants. The voting deadline is Aug. 9 for the warrants and Aug. 5 for the bonds, with the results of both due to be announced Aug. 10. For the bonds, you need two thirds of the aggregated principal amount to vote in favor of the consent request, you also need to obtain over 50% of votes in favor for each individual tranche. On the warrants, two-thirds need to be represented in terms of notional free-float, and 75% to vote in favor.

Is there opposition? Will a creditor group form?

There are of course several hundred investors that have exposure to Ukraine so it would be unrealistic to think that 100% of them will support the deal. That said, we haven’t come across any investor with a meaningful size so far that is determined to vote against. This is a transaction that comes on the back of a lot of sympathy for the country.

Of course investors have the option to organize themselves and hire legal advisers as they like, but I would be surprised to see a creditor group to oppose Ukraine.

How did the process start?

The sovereign diligently serviced all of its commitments despite the war and as time passed more and more investors started to encourage the government to do this exercise. There were a flood of investors who strongly suggested the government to stop paying to preserve the liquidity and prioritize the available liquidity for the necessary causes; to defend the country and support the population. It is also true that, despite the commitments that the official sector has made, the actual disbursements have been slower. There have been over $30 billion commitment made, and approximately $13 billion in disbursements so far.

Any potential sweeteners?

We have talked to the biggest accounts and what we are offering is the product of their feedback. We have a pre-cooked deal and support from the private sector, public sector and we have high confidence there won’t be a need to adjust the terms.

What will happen after 2024?

Nobody knows. Ukraine had a very manageable debt situation before the war, with state debt at 43% of GDP at 2021, and a manageable $20 billion external commercial debt stock for a $200 billion economy. Now, Ukraine is fighting a war and we don’t know how long the war will last. This is an attempt to preserve liquidity given the circumstances, and hopefully the war will end soon and Ukraine can resume debt services in a peaceful and more stable environment. Nobody can predict at this stage whether or not Ukraine may need to come back to creditors in the future and ask for something similar, but hopefully they won’t need to.

Can Ukraine be a model for distressed EMs?

Investors fully appreciate the need and reason behind the consent requests, and want to help. For other countries it is different as you can make an analysis on debt sustainability and you can model a recovery, but for Ukraine you can’t do that at the moment. The coordination with the official sector is also unique. It was a great achievement by Kyiv to get most of the Group of Seven countries on board.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.