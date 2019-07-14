(Bloomberg) -- Stocks may not have more room to run going by the way investors are placing their bets, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global equities could climb as much as 8% if bond valuations stay where they are and investors become the most overweight since September, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note July 12. That’s likely true even if the Federal Reserve cuts rates by more than what markets have priced in, as occurred in 1995 and 1998, they said.

“Our position-based analysis points to limited upside for equities from here even if the 1995/1998 insurance-rate-cuts scenario plays out over the coming months,” the strategists wrote. “And any equity upside would become even more limited if bond markets fail to sustain their H1 gains.”

Comparing global M2, the cash balance of non-bank investors, with equity and bond holdings held by those entities, reveals a 20.8% bond allocation that’s above the post-Lehman Brothers historical mean and well above the 19% low seen in September last year, the strategists wrote. The current allocation to equities of 43.6% is higher than the post-Lehman collapse average of 40%.

Equity investors have enjoyed strong gains so far in 2019, with the S&P 500 up 20% and the MSCI All-Country World Index gaining 16%, as the Fed pivoted to dovishness and recently signaled likely rate cuts. Also, investors’ worst fears about trade tensions haven’t yet been realized and the American economy is still showing some strength. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is down more than 50 basis points to 2.12% this year.

JPMorgan also says the idea that there are “bears everywhere” and many investors are underweight stocks -- an argument they see being used to forecast further upside for equities -- isn’t borne out by their data.

“Investors globally are rather overweight equities especially compared with the post-Lehman period,” the strategists wrote, adding that “the June performance by hedge funds and other institutional investors points to above average rather than below average equity positions.”

