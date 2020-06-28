(Bloomberg) -- A technical glitch resulted in some JPMorgan Chase & Co. account balances failing to update overnight, though the issue has been resolved, a bank spokeswoman said Sunday.

Customers earlier took to Twitter to complain about discrepancies in their accounts, with the hashtag #chasebank trending online. Some claimed thousands of dollars were missing or added to their accounts, while others reported app outages.

“We’ve resolved the issue as of 9 a.m. Eastern today and accounts show current balances,” JPMorgan’s Trish Wexler said in an emailed statement.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.