4h ago
JPMorgan Says Technical Issue Affected Some Accounts, Now Fixed
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A technical glitch resulted in some JPMorgan Chase & Co. account balances failing to update overnight, though the issue has been resolved, a bank spokeswoman said Sunday.
Customers earlier took to Twitter to complain about discrepancies in their accounts, with the hashtag #chasebank trending online. Some claimed thousands of dollars were missing or added to their accounts, while others reported app outages.
“We’ve resolved the issue as of 9 a.m. Eastern today and accounts show current balances,” JPMorgan’s Trish Wexler said in an emailed statement.
