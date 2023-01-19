(Bloomberg) -- Stricter rules and new regulations from Japan’s Financial Services Agency will pave the way for growth in the nation’s ESG market, according to JPMorgan Securities Japan Co.

The draft guidelines that require ESG elements to be a key factor in the selection of investment assets by ESG mutual funds are part of a global trend to improve the credibility of these products, said Tomohiko Sano, head of ESG research at JPMorgan Securities.

That should ultimately lead to better products and more investment, he said in an interview.

The global ESG boom has raised awareness of the potential investment impact of environmental and social issues. At the same time, greenwashing and false claims of environmental impact have drawn scrutiny from financial authorities worldwide.

“If a company labels its products ‘ESG,’ ‘sustainable,’ or ‘decarbonization’ without actually making such investments, that needs to be fixed,” Sano said.

Following the trend in Europe and the US, the FSA had announced its draft policy guidelines late last year. Incorporating ESG elements into the evaluation process for companies’ financials will no longer be enough for funds to call themselves “ESG investment trusts,” according to the guideline.

Instead, ESG would need to be a key factor in the selection of investment assets, and that would need to be reflected in the prospectus.

Partly due to the FSA’s higher standard, the number of new ESG-related investment trusts in Japan slumped significantly in 2022. It dropped to 29 from 78 the year before, according to data from Morningstar.

Sano stresses that stricter regulation is an inevitable trend, which will lead to the refinement and evolution of ESG. Because these funds are “sifted through,” they are more likely to gain trust and attract investments, he said.

