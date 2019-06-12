JPMorgan Says Treasury 10-Year Yield May Be Set for More Upside

(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury 10-year yield may be set to keep rising after bouncing off a key technical level, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A combination of positioning indicators and momentum-based analysis suggests a short-term reversal after the global bond benchmark dipped into the 2.01% to 2.08% zone before recovering, technical strategist Jason Hunter wrote in a note Tuesday. Yields may climb toward the 2.24% level, with a move even higher attracting buyers again, he said.

“Treasury technicals favor some near-term mean reversion to higher yields,” Hunter wrote. “We expect significant buying interest near the 2.28%-2.36% March to May breakout area if a backup extends that far.”

The 10-year yield fell as low as 2.05% on June 7 after a disappointing U.S. jobs report bolstered bets the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates, before subsequently recovering. It was at 2.13% Wednesday in early London trading.

Read about how bond markets are “almost taunting the Fed”

The moves suggest yields are at least temporarily basing near the 2.08% level, according to Hunter.

--With assistance from Stephen Spratt.

To contact the reporter on this story: Joanna Ossinger in Singapore at jossinger@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen, Nicholas Reynolds

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.