(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is seeking records from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office in the lawsuits the bank is facing over its ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

It wasn’t immediately clear what records the bank is seeking from the prosecutor’s office. Lawyers for Bragg, JPMorgan, Jes Staley and the plaintiffs suing the bank participated in a conference Tuesday before US District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan. The DA was ordered to submit a privilege log by Friday pertaining to documents sought by JPMorgan.

Bragg’s office didn’t have immediate comment on Thursday. JPMorgan also didn’t have immediate comment.

JPMorgan is facing both a proposed class action by an Epstein victim and a suit by the US Virgin Islands accusing the bank of knowingly benefiting from the late financier’s crimes. Deutsche Bank has agreed to settle a similar proposed class action by an Epstein victim for $75 million.

Both suits against JPMorgan claim the bank knew about Epsteins crimes through former private banking head Staley. JPMorgan has sued Staley to cover any liability it incurs from the suits, saying he mislead the bank about his relationship with Epstein and that it also believed he engaged in sexual assault.

Staley, who is not a defendant in the suits against JPM, has denied the bank’s allegations and moved to dismiss its case.

The cases are Jane Doe 1 v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, 22-cv-10019; Jane Doe 1 v. Deutsche Bank, 22-cv-10018, and USVI v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, 22-cv-10904-UA, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

