(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. projects pension and sovereign wealth funds are poised to rebuild risk-on positions that have fallen in value between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation -- with a potential $230 billion equity-buying spree that could boost beleaguered global equity markets by as much as 10%.

These money managers that form the backbone of the investing community typically rebalance their market exposures every quarter in order to obey strict allocation limits between stocks and bonds.

Now as the first quarter draws to a close at the end of March, institutional funds could deliver a much-needed technical boost to global bourses.

“It’s the biggest rebalancing since 2020 in terms of buying equities,” JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in an interview. An inflow of at least $100 billion and as much as $230 billion could trigger gains of between 5% and 10% to global stocks, he said.

The rout that hit equities in March 2020 left real-money portfolios underweight stocks by as much as $850 billion, sparking a buying binge that helped deliver gains of 13% in the S&P 500 the following month.

Read more: JPMorgan Sees $850 Billion of Stock-Buying Power on Rebalancing

More recently, swooning stocks have put equity benchmarks from Europe and Asia briefly into bear markets -- declines approaching 20% from their recent peaks. The S&P 500 has fared better thanks to its distance from Russia and perceived haven status, with peak-to-trough losses of about 12%.

Those declines have driven down the value of targeted allocations for the world’s biggest funds, many of which hew to traditional mix of 60% stocks and 40% bonds. To address the shortfall, they have to buy equities.

U.S. defined benefit pension plans -- which manage $7 trillion of assets -- would need to shift $126 billion into equities to meet their long-term targets.

According to JPMorgan calculations, Japan’s $1.6 trillion GPIF, the world’s largest pension fund, would have to buy $40 billion of equities to get back to its target asset allocation. The $1.3 trillion Norwegian Oil Fund could move $22 billion from bonds to shares while the Swiss National Bank could buy $15 billion worth of stocks.

Spokespeople for SNB and Norges Bank Investment Management -- which manages the Norwegian Oil Fund -- declined to comment. A spokesperson for GPIF didn’t immediately respond to an email outside of business hours seeking comment.

Pension-fund rebalancing has helped stock rallies in the last week of the quarter in previous bear markets, according to Vincent Deluard, a macro strategist at StoneX Financial Inc.

But Deluard isn’t counting on a large wave of equity inflows this time round as the drop in bonds has flattered the relative value of stock holdings for many balanced funds, according to StoneX research.

The U.S. Treasury market endured one of its worst weeks of the past decade last week while an index of Treasuries is down 3.8% this year, more than in any full year on record in Bloomberg data beginning in 1973.

“The big difference time is that bonds are not up. This is not a standard bear market,” Deluard said.

