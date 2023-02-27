(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy is facing the prospect of a “hard landing” scenario this year as a crop drought deepens expectations of a larger downturn, according to a note published Monday by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

South America’s second-largest economy is forecast to contract 1.7% this year versus the bank’s previous forecast of a 0.5% decline. That’s one of the most bearish outlooks for Argentina. Economists surveyed by the central bank in January saw 0.5% growth this year while the government penciled 2% growth into its annual budget.

READ MORE: Argentina Soy Crop to Be Lowest Since 2009 as Drought Takes Toll

JPMorgan economists Diego Pereira and Lucila Barbeito see “stagflation entering a new phase with inflation and growth trends diverging: inflation higher and real growth trending lower,” according to the note.

On top of annual inflation nearing 100%, a historic crop drought is worsening the outlook for key commodity exports that boost activity, tax revenue and central bank reserves. Pereira and Barbeito estimate the top three crop exports — soy, corn and wheat — may fall this year to $36.6 billion of shipments down from $51.6 billion in 2022.

High inflation and worsening harvest expectations are fueling what the economists call a “recessionary environment.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.