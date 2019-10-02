(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. sees “a lot of opportunities” in the Middle East for banks with the right scale as the region taps bond markets and plans the biggest-ever share sale.

Investment banking fees in the Middle East are lower than in countries like the U.S., but when you have enough deals “you can still run a very good business” by operating across different segments, said Sjoerd Leenart, the U.S. bank’s global head of corporate banking.

An increasing use of bond markets to plug funding gaps, Saudi Aramco’s planned initial public offering and a rising number of merger and acquisition deals are helping banks boost fee income. That’s helped offset slowing regional economic growth since 2014, when the decline in oil prices forced governments to slash spending.

JPMorgan’s Middle East business has grown 25% in the last five years and the region’s contribution to the U.S. bank’s global business is more than what its revenue would suggest, said Leenart, who is also regional head of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“It’s the relevance of the region, geo-politically and where it is on the map,” Leenart said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. “It’s also the insight it gives us into what is going on in the rest of the world.”

