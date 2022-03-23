(Bloomberg) -- Italy and Spain stand to lose the most among major euro-area economies from the energy shock unleashed by Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to JPMorgan.

The investment bank sharply downgraded its 2022 forecast for Italy’s economic growth to 2.5% from 4.8%, also lowering Spain’s to 4.2% from 6%.

“Our revisions to Italy and Spain have been deeper than to the other large euro-area economies, reflecting a relatively larger energy and inflation shock,” economist Marco Protopapa said in a research note.

Protopapa calculates higher energy costs add up to an income shock of near 2.5% of gross domestic product in the two Southern European countries.

Slower growth coupled with measures to shield households and businesses mean their finances won’t improve as much as expected earlier, he said, warning that more borrowing may be required to take the sting out of rising prices.

Still, Protopapa said governments have remained cautious on introducing additional support that could worsen their already strained fiscal positions.

Italy will impose a windfall profit tax of 10% on some energy companies to finance a package of measures -- described by Protopapa as “modest” -- to protect consumers and businesses from soaring prices.

In Spain, meanwhile, the government has made few concessions despite growing pressure from a widening fuel-price protest by truckers. The demonstrations, now in their second week, have forced companies to close shop and farmers to throw away vegetables.

