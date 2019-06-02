(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. slashed its targets for U.S. Treasury yields, anticipating that the pressures of the trade war will hobble American economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

“The latest developments this week are likely to have lasting damaging effects on business confidence,” JPMorgan analysts led by Matthew Jozoff and Alex Roever in New York wrote in a note following President Donald Trump’s move to impose tariffs on Mexico. “Growth concerns are unlikely to dissipate over the near term, and could in fact build further.”

JPMorgan sees 10-year Treasury yields at 1.75% at year-end, compared with 2.45% previously and 2.13% on Monday in Asian trading. The forecast for March is 1.65%

The bank sees two-year yields at 1.40% in December and 1.30% in March

The Fed is seen cutting the policy rate by a quarter point in September and December

U.S. GDP growth projected at 1% for second quarter, 1.5% in third quarter

The projections are a contrast with JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon’s warning last month that yields were already “extraordinarily low” on an historical basis, and that 4% wouldn’t be a bad number. His comments pre-dated the latest trade-war developments.

Despite their new forecasts, the bank’s strategists warned against jumping on the current Treasuries rally, saying that they maintain a neutral call for duration. “We are hesitant to initiate longs given the pace of the rally over the last two weeks and the substantial uncertainty that remains around the path forward for trade policy.”

JPMorgan’s economists highlighted the difficulty of quantifying the impact on U.S. growth from tariffs on Mexico, a trading partner which has become increasingly integrated with American supply chains over the past quarter century. Their Fed forecasts have averaged out the potential impact of scenarios on growth.

“If we are on track for Fed easing, we would expect to see deterioration in the business sentiment data, and subsequently hard activity data, beginning in early July,” the strategists wrote. “We don’t expect a material shift in the Fed’s stance at the June meeting.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Anstey in Tokyo at canstey@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Joanna Ossinger

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.