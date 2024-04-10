(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is giving some investors early looks at a leveraged loan for Encora Digital that would refinance the software company’s existing private-credit debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The loan is for about $600 million, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a private transaction. Early pricing discussions are in the low-4% range over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, one of the people added.

The loan is still in premarketing and details could change, the people said.

A representative for JPMorgan declined to comment. Representatives for Advent International, Encora’s private equity owner, and Encora did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Companies tapping the broadly-syndicated loan market to refinance private debt often do so to lock in a cheaper borrowing cost or to win more favorable terms. Encora is the latest example, following companies such as Thryv Holdings Inc., the software company that owns Yellow Pages.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.