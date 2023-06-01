(Bloomberg) -- Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, says his investment stance is still defensive despite progress on the US debt-limit deal. “Equities, bonds, credit haven’t really been pricing in a major risk premium. And therefore this I think a time where instead of seeing a big market relief and a big market rally, investors are going to start to turn instead back to economic fundamentals where we do still see things weakening.” Gimber speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: Europe.”

