(Bloomberg) -- China’s economic backdrop will be more favorable this year than in 2021, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. global equity strategists, who recommend indirect routes to benefiting from the recovery.

“Commodities, mining and global cyclicals are a better way of gaining exposure to improving Chinese macro momentum, compared to direct exposure, given the continuing regulatory uncertainty,” strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a note.

Commodity prices and stocks have surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked fears of a supply shock. Basic resources and energy shares are among the top-performing sectors in Europe and the U.S. this year while some of the best performing indexes in the world are also tied to commodities.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks have tumbled over the past year as investors fretted over a slowing economy and a regulatory crackdown on various sectors from real estate to technology. Chinese shares saw a sharp turnaround last week after the country made a strong push to stabilize the battered market.

The strategists expect increased fiscal spending and more supportive policy from China this year, also noting that valuations are at an all-time low.

“The goal of Chinese policymakers is to deliver ‘stability’, and we do not think one should fight that,” they said.

