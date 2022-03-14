(Bloomberg) --

While concerns about recession are rising among market participants, European corporate earnings are unlikely to contract unless GDP growth falls below 1%, according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The bank’s economists recently downgraded their forecast for euro-area GDP growth to 3.2%, but earnings are unlikely to shrink unless this changes significantly, while central banks will also act to prevent significant spikes in bond yields, strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote. With this in mind, they don’t see equities falling from current levels, especially not on anything longer than a one-month horizon.

“The fear by many is that the backdrop of elevated inflation will constrain policymakers in what they can do to address the current crisis,” Matejka wrote in a note on Monday. “We do not believe recession is a given, nor that policymakers will sit idly in the event of a deteriorating growth backdrop from here.”

The extreme moves in commodity prices spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may cause significant economic damage, but recession can still be avoided, JPMorgan said. Offsetting price moves are the possibility that spikes may not be long lasting, consumers may be “shielded aggressively” and “fiscal stimulus could be far greater than what is currently envisaged,” they said.

JPMorgan’s comments come in contrast to other more pessimistic views on the global economy, which was already seeing slowing growth following a swift recovery from the pandemic. The probability of a U.S. recession in the next year may be as high as 35%, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists, who cited soaring oil prices and the fallout from war in Ukraine.

JPMorgan’s analysis compared current conditions with those experienced in the 1970’s. Today’s oil price moves are nothing on the scale of those seen in 1974 and 1980, while the absolute level of bond yields was much higher in the 1970s than now, they wrote.

Still, if a recession were to materialize, it is not currently priced in to European equity markets, according to Matejka. Euro-area equities are down about 20% on a peak-to-trough basis in the current crisis, about half of the average drop seen in historical recessions, he said.

