(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has told its staff in Israel to work from home for the foreseeable future after an unprecedented invasion of the country by Hamas militants set off a war between the two sides.

The Wall Street bank has about 200 employees in the country, a person with knowledge of the work-from-home plan said, asking not to be be identified discussing internal matters. A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.

Representatives for other financial institutions including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about their own plans.

The death toll from the conflict has topped 1,100 as fighting continued for a third day.

The attack by Hamas, which included infiltration by land and sea, rocket attacks and hostage taking, is seen as the Jewish state’s worst military and intelligence failure in 50 years. The US said it’s sending a group of warships and weapons to the region.

