(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. will pilot a new health-care plan for some non-New York employees as part of its mysterious venture with Amazon.com Inc. and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Under the new program, called Haven Healthcare, the bank’s workers in Ohio and Arizona are being offered two plans for 2020 run by Cigna Corp. and Aetna Inc., according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The bank employs about 30,000 people in the two states.

JPMorgan, Amazon and Berkshire founded Boston-based Haven in 2018 with the goal of overhauling their health-care benefits, improving workers’ health and lowering costs, but details about the effort have been scant. Run by physician and writer Atul Gawande, the venture has been run in secrecy with almost no sign of what it might do.

JPMorgan spokesman Joe Evangelisti confirmed plans to roll out the program to employees in the two states. Representatives for Berkshire and Amazon didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new Haven plans don’t require the employees to pay deductibles, unlike their existing insurance offering. They offer perks like earning money each month by fulfilling certain wellness activities such as keeping blood pressure below a certain target, said one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. That money can be used to offset doctor’s visits or the cost of prescriptions. Such benefits and incentives aren’t unusual in the corporate world.

Under Haven plans, co-pays range from $15 to $110 for most services, according to one of the people. Some more expensive care, such as a hospitalization, comes with higher charges. The goal, said the person, is to be transparent with employees about costs, and to see how employees respond.

Gawande became well known for a series of articles in the New Yorker magazine exploring why health care costs varied significantly from place to place in the U.S. On Haven’s website, he says their work will take time and the organization will “be relentless.” The organization says its mission is to “deliver simplified, high-quality, and transparent health care at a reasonable cost.”

High health-care expenses are a major focus for workers and employers. Work-based family health insurance plan premiums topped $20,000, a record high, in a 2019 survey of employers conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation. On average, workers’ average annual contribution was $6,000 for a family plan.

The Haven venture has also raised fears among health insurers, drugmakers and other parts of the industry JPMorgan, Amazon and Berkshire would use their collective power to disrupt established players.

--With assistance from Katherine Chiglinsky, Matt Day, John Tozzi and Robert Langreth.

To contact the reporters on this story: Michelle F. Davis in New York at mdavis194@bloomberg.net;Cynthia Koons in New York at ckoons@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Drew Armstrong, Dan Reichl

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.