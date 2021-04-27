JPMorgan to Bring Back All U.S. Staff on Rotating Basis in July

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co., said it expects to bring all U.S. staff back on a rotational basis in July, according to a memo from the operating committee seen by Bloomberg News.

The bank said that by early July, all U.S. based employees will be in the office on a consistent rotational schedule, subject to a 50% occupancy cap.

“With this timeframe in mind you should start making any needed arrangements to help with your successful return,” the bank said Tuesday in the memo.

