(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to combine its three banking units in the European Union into a single legal entity based in Frankfurt to cut costs and reduce complexity, said people familiar with the matter.

The new structure will comprise subsidiaries in Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg and will be known as J.P. Morgan S.E., according to one of the people. No staff will be moved and no offices closed as a result of the project, which the bank expects to complete in 2022, the person said, asking not to be named discussing the private information.

“Having a simplified European legal entity structure to make interactions easier” for clients “has been a long-term goal for JPMorgan,” spokeswoman Kate Haywood said by email. “This strategy has no significant impact on our U.K. operations, and won’t change the location of our European offices or our people.”

JPMorgan has been expanding its presence in Germany for several years. It’s shifting about $230 billion in assets from the U.K. to Frankfurt to prepare for Britain’s exit from the European Union, Bloomberg News has reported. The move will make it one of the largest banks in the country.

Other non-EU banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Group AG have created similar subsidiaries in Frankfurt as they chose Germany’s financial capital as their EU hub and folded other entities into it.

Non-German lenders are currently in the process of moving an additional $462 billion of holdings to the country, more than doubling their balance sheet there by the end of the year, the Bundesbank said in a presentation to reporters earlier this month.

JPMorgan recently named Stefan Povaly to run the German unit after it promoted the former head, Dorothee Blessing, to co-head of the investment bank for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It also named Stefan Behr as chairman of the unit to serve as the main liaison with regulators.

