JPMorgan to Hire as Many as 50 Ukrainian Refugees in Warsaw

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to hire as many as 50 refugees in its Warsaw office as part of the bank’s wider humanitarian support for Ukraine, according to a spokesperson.

The Wall Street firm will train staff to work in areas including finance, human resources and operations, as well as helping them in securing housing and pre-school childcare, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. They will also have an option to enroll children in a school following the Ukrainian curriculum.

The bank recently announced a $10 million philanthropic package to benefit Ukraine and has been working on further ways to help, Viswas Raghavan, chief executive officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Paul Brazier, head of the bank in Poland, said in the memo.

Ukrainians have already begun to apply for the new roles, according to Patrick Burton, a spokesman for JPMorgan based in London.

The bank employs around 1,000 people in Poland and plans to hire Ukrainians for an initial 12-month placement.

