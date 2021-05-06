(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is further expanding its balance sheet in Frankfurt as it adapts to a post-Brexit Europe.

The U.S. bank expects to add a similar amount to its European hub in 2021 as it did last year, according to its annual report for J.P. Morgan AG. The unit increased by about 180 billion euros ($216 billion) to 244 billion euros last year, the document said, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

JPMorgan has led its Wall Street peers in shifting assets out of London as the U.K. exited the European Union. It has repeatedly said it expects its EU unit to gain market share in areas including trading, investment banking and commercial banking.

“We plan to complete the Brexit program by the end of 2021,” JP Morgan said in the report. “Together with the expansion of our existing business activities, we expect that the size of our balance sheet this year could increase similarly to the previous year.”

Boersen-Zeitung first reported on the expansion.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.