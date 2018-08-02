(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was ordered to pay $7.1 million to the widow of a deceased American Airlines executive in a ruling that largely wiped out her portion of a Dallas jury’s $8 billion verdict against the bank for mismanaging the family estate.

The decision Wednesday by a Texas probate judge caps months of wrangling since the September jury award that was the highest in the U.S. for 2017.

