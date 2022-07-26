(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Treasurer and Chief Investment Officer Matt Cherwin is leaving the firm.

Cherwin, who’s held that position since 2019, will “take some well-deserved time off before pursuing new opportunities,” President Daniel Pinto and Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum wrote in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. No successor has been named, and the firm will “consider next steps” in the coming weeks, according to the memo.

“Matt’s leadership, integrity and strong work ethic have helped drive and transform various businesses across the company,” Pinto and Barnum wrote. In his most recent role, “Matt managed the firm’s balance sheet and investment portfolio through events spanning the 2019 US repo crisis to the subsequent turbulent markets of the pandemic.”

Cherwin, 48, joined JPMorgan from Citigroup Inc. in 2006 as head of asset-backed trading and syndicate. He held multiple roles in the firm’s corporate and investment bank before his latest job, in which he reported to Barnum.

