(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of U.S. Treasury trading, Robert Allen, has been placed on leave, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The move was linked to the firm’s decision to put some of his colleagues who focus on interest rates on leave earlier this year, Business Insider reported earlier Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The bank is examining Allen’s messages and whether he may have violated any company policies, the publication said.

An email sent to an address listed for Allen bounced back and there was no answer on his mobile phone.

Banks have been looking more closely at electronic messages on a variety of platforms in recent years, sometimes putting careers on hold as they try to ensure staff aren’t engaging in misconduct or using unmonitored apps for business. Earlier this year, JPMorgan dismissed a credit trader who allegedly created a WhatsApp group and used it to discuss market chatter with colleagues, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

