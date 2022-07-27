(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian and Malaysian bonds are attractive as markets refocus on economic fundamentals following the selloff in emerging-market debt and Treasuries, according to JPMorgan Asset Management.

Bonds from the two Asian nations will benefit from their commodity exports, strong external balance sheets and inflation that is relatively contained, said Julio Callegari, lead portfolio manager for Asia local rates and foreign exchange at the money manager.

“Any selloff from here is actually a good opportunity to buy duration in Indonesia,” Hong Kong-based Callegari said. “This is true too to some extent in Malaysia.”

JPMorgan Asset shifted to a slightly overweight position on Indonesian debt this month on the view that local yields are unlikely to go much higher even if those on Treasuries keep climbing, he said.

Indonesia’s government bonds have handed investors a loss of 6.4% this year, while Malaysia’s have declined 7%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s still better than the performance of US Treasuries, which have fallen 8.2%.

At least part of the losses in Indonesian and Malaysian debt markets have been driven by foreign outflows. Global funds offloaded a net $7.75 billion of Indonesian debt this year through July 22, while they cut holdings in Malaysia by $570 million in the second quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Tame Inflation

Indonesia’s annual inflation rate accelerated to a five-year high 4.35% last month, compared with just 1.87% in December. At the same time, the core gauge was just 2.87%, holding below the midpoint of the central bank’s 2%-to-4% target range for headline inflation. In contrast, the US consumer-price index surged to 9.1% in June.

Indonesia’s “relatively tamed inflation” at just above the central bank’s target appears anchored compared with the US and Europe, which are batting the fastest rise in consumer costs in decades, Callegari said. The current-account surplus due to higher commodity prices are also offering some resilience to the nation’s currency, he said.

Indonesia’s bonds are also becoming less vulnerable to outflows as the proportion held by overseas investors has been declining, Callegari said.

Global funds owned 15% of Indonesia’s sovereign debt as of July 22, down from as high as 39% at the start of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg using figures from Indonesia’s finance ministry.

With Bank Indonesia likely to make its first rate hike by September and a possibly stronger inversion of the US yield curve “our bias is to reengage,” Callegari said. “Indonesia and Malaysia is where we actually are looking to be overweight.”

